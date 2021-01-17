In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 3 – 9, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 3 – 9, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Dorothy Lou Wilson, 87, St. Peters
- Roy Backs, 86, O’Fallon
- Sheila Lenkman, St. Peters
- Betty D. Rawlings, 95, St. Charles
- Thomas Felix Banaszek, 78, O’Fallon
- Troy Lee Lane, 76, Wentzville
- Eugene Emil Stark, Jr., 88, St. Peters
- Melba Clara Dosenbach, 96, St. Peters
- Ramona Wolfe, 79, St. Charles
- Raymond L. Klingert, 89, St. Peters
- Mildred K. Borders, 82, St. Charles
- Barbara Ann Holt, 67, St. Charles
- Gary E. Smith, St. Charles
- Laura Jean Miller, 72, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Russell H. Chittenden II, 54
- Walter J. Reel, 83
- Danny D. Sellers, 56
- David Clifford Shannon, 69
- Marilyn J. Ballard, 85
- Lois Lee Tallent, 95
- Jameo Terry Klemme
- Lillian “MiMi” Mae Sidebottom, 75
- Sheila J. Johnson, 88
Newcomer Funeral Home
- LeRoy Richardson, 83, St. Peters
- Mary Ann Kraft, 68, St. Peters
- Richard Earl Powers, 67, St. Peters
- Stephan Marius Bienz, 56, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Melissa M. Laramore
- Jeannette Elizabeth Viviani, 62, St. Peters
- Carole Plender, 87
- Sharon Lee Hall
- William Ray Bollinger
- Terry Edwin Tharp, 81
- Vernon A. Creely, 97
- John R. Heidger Sr., 90
- Lisa Marie Taschler, 56
- James E. Kohlberg, 90
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- William Lee Hanson, 78, St. Charles
- Iva Earline Lopez, 87
- Donna L. Olsen, 72, St. Peters
- George Joseph Winleler, 78, St. Charles
- Timothy James Rose, 53, Wentzville
- William Louis Miller
- Shirley Ann Hewlett, 79, St. Charles
