In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 24 – 30, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 24 – 30, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Virginia Melvina Resimius, St. Peters
- Donald Lee Sikes, 90, St. Charles
- Mary Gene Dannegger, 102, St. Charles
- Peggy Joan Staley, 77, Lake St. Louis
- Neal L. Hickman, 73, St. Charles
- Dennis A. Goforth, 67, O’Fallon
- Kevin Barnett, 61, O’Fallon
- Margaret “Peggy” Mary Hinrichs, 66, St. Charles
- Donna Jean Turnbough, 71, O’Fallon
- Kristi Lynn Bischoff, 55, St. Charles
- Suzanne M. Felder, St. Charles
- Patricia Ann Scherr, 85, St. Charles
- James V. Timmerberg, 78, Wentzville
- Jean “Margaret” Foster, 94, St. Charles
- Gene Gilbert Nothaker, 93, St. Charles
- Annabelle Stahr, 82, St. Peters
- Donna L. Hampton, 73, O’Fallon
- Terry Alan Reinert, 69, Lake St. Louis
- Grace Adeline Schroeder, 101, St. Charles
- Lewis Wilson, 91, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Harold Edward Barks, 90, Wentzville
- William “Pete” Sherman, 96, Wentzville
- Shirley A. Ries, 82, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Bernard Nilges, 81, St. Peters
- Edythe Marie Schumacher, 93, St. Peters
- Bradley Kyle White, 63, St. Peters
- Stephen Allen Reeder, 68, St. Peters
- William Patrick Casey, 64, St. Charles
- Catherine Marie Stevenson, 95, St. Peters
- Mary T. Bober
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Linda Huddleston Cronin Anderson
- Carole R. Votaw
- Brantley Tate, 60
- Barbara Ann Malone, 84
- Libory Truetken, 92
- William H. Burton
- Thomas M. Alagna, 84
- Dorothy O. Mortimer, 90
- Alina Jo Weinreis, Infant
- Frederick Zak, 88
- Alberta Jean Ballinger, 90
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Brett Marvi Heda
