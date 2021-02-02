In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 17 – 23, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 17 – 23, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Phyllis Creedon, 77, St. Charles
- Matt Wanninger, 38, St. Charles
- Theresa Lynn Baskett, 58, St. Peters
- Brian Keith Allen, 53, O’Fallon
- Virginia Schroeder, 90, O’Fallon
- Paul Edward Rabold, 74, St. Charles
- Delia Pauline Griffin, 81, St. Charles
- Ethel Marie Bain, 86, St. Charles
- Julia M. Christy, 92, O’Fallon
- Kay Marie Bonney, O’Fallon
- Annette S. Ehlmann, 83, St. Charles
- Violet P. Burkhart, 92, Wentzville
- Mildred A. Boerding, 82, St. Charles
- Mayme Krape, St. Peters
- Catherine Irene Goellner, 71, St. Charles
- Betty Lou Little, 87, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Christopher J. Wuertz, 61
- Shirley Clara Harris, 90
- Rev. Melvin Davis Sr., 82
- Betty Tochtrop, 87, Wentzville
- Sandy Naugle, 76, Lake St. Louis
- Richard J. Gymr, 57, Lake St. Louis
- Donald Edward McCabe, 84, O’Fallon
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Cecilia Claire Morse
- Linda Foster, 72, St. Charles
- Deborah Ann Doerfler, 69, St. Charles
- Edie Marie Fields, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Vincent J. Alagna
- Byron Floyd Wadlow
- Leah Quinn Weik
- Herbert P. Gray, 82
- Eugene Louis Groene, 89
- Dorothy Fischer, 96
- Tracy Elizabeth, 62
- Wayne Edward Goerss, 73
- Debra Ann Rivers, 64
- Robert Spence
- Harvey R. Hurtt, 84
- Audrey Marie Weber, 91
- Mary Helen Nagle
- Emily Rose Fischer
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Mary Catherine Jaeger, 90, St. Charles
- William T. Willems
- James Melvin Brookshier, 76
- Eric Ross Althage Sr., 30, St. Peters
- Robert Allen Colburn, 73
- Thomas Edward Adams, 67
