In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, January 10 – 16, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from January 10 – 16, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Glennon Joseph Ameis, 91, St. Peters
- Iris Nadine Keesling, 86, St. Charles
- Donna Elizabeth Bailey, 81, St. Peters
- Carolyn Lee Danner, 72, St. Charles
- Mary Lou Tonsick, St. Charles
- John P. Wittman, 80, St. Charles
- Harold Gene Snead, 94, O’Fallon
- Linda Diane Roberts, 69, St. Charles
- William Foster Newby, 92, St. Peters
- Randy Karrenbrock, 58, St. Peters
- Patrick M. Helfer, Jr., 78, St. Peters
- Mary Helen DeKeuster, 76, St. Peters
- Jeanette Ann Segasture, St. Charles
- Leola Fern Michael, 95, St. Charles
- Kent Ray Silver, 72, St. Charles
- David Ray Henson, 64, St. Charles
- Carolyn Marie Moore, 77, St. Charles
- Don L. Hessling, 74, Lake St. Louis
- Bernice Ross, 92, St. Peters
- Nell Kruse, 78, St. Charles
- Ruth Elizabeth Braun “GiGi”, 95, O’Fallon
- Margaret M. Perry, 85, St. Charles
- Alpha M. Lix, 103, St. Peters
- Gerald Joseph Knott, 82, Lake St. Louis
- Mary Joan Pruett, 80, St. Charles
- Audrey Patricia Marusic, 92, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Lois M. Staples, 86
- Larry J. Birk, 72, Wentzville
- Michael G. Haefner, 59
- Tanja Kaye Knott, 49
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Margaret Emily Glenn, 91, St. Charles
- Harold Hackman “Junior”, 68, St. Charles
- Marvin Wilson, 78, St. Peters
- Jason Scott Poehl, 41, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- William Camille Bart, 72
- James Lynn Coleman, 87
- Earl John Hoerr, 77
- Catherine Mary Vaccaro, 67
- Thomas Raymond Weber
- Nicholas J. Talarico III
- Vincent Jerome Ferrante, Sr., 63
- Mary Laskowsky, 95
- James Finn IV, 56
- Joseph Patrick Manion II
- Donna C. Heckenkamp, 90
- Frank J. Lehner, 92
- Patrick J. “Romi” Pitti
- Marcia Mohrmann, 84
- Shirley Taylor, 86
- Nicholas Jay Pearson, 43, St. Peters
- Robert Lee Lampe, 86, St. Peters
- Susan Unnerstall, 70
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Barbara T. Kleinkemper, 83, St. Peters
- Donald Wright Rogers, 87
- Raymond Walter Gallatin
- Deborah Ann Black, 67
- Todd Andrew Watson, 49, Wentzville
- Anthony Scott Lindsey, 58, St. Peters
- Thomas Edward Borgmeyer, 53
