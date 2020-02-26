In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, February 9 – 15

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from February 9 – 15, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Carol Jean Blankenship, 86, St. Charles
- James Maxwell Bennett, 83, St. Charles
- Mary Ann Cole, 58, St. Charles
- John G. Rathjen, 90, St. Charles
- Finis Jay French, 87, St. Charles
- James Allan Cooper, 65, St. Charles
- Katherine M. Brommelhorst, 90, St. Charles
- Robert Zerjav, 89, St. Charles
- John Matthew Johnson, 59, O’Fallon
- Rosemary Helen Baldetti, 90, O’Fallon
- Mary Hauser, St. Charles
- Dorothy Jane Thurston, 87, St. Charles
- Mrs. Leona “Faye” Meyer, 80, O’Fallon
- Mary Ann Vick, 76, St. Charles
- Steven Michael Sronce, 39, Wentzville
Pitman Funeral Home
- Lucille B. Wieczorek, 89
- John Percy Sullivan, 18
- Dolores A. Orf, 89, O’Fallon
- Lucy Menne, 84
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Robert Matthew Taylor, 62, St. Peters
- Joe Reece
- Barbara Sue Legate, 79, St. Charles
- Brian C. Chappel, 26, O’Fallon
- Haylee Jade York, 7, St. Peters
- Daisy Lawanda Crowe, 77, O’Fallon
- Margaret “Peggy” Ann Abrams, 78, St. Peters
Paul Funeral Home
- Dolores Mildred Thoroughman, 93, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- JoAnne Canada, 75
- Betty L. Kuebler, 76, St. Charles
- Robert J. Braun, St. Charles
- Barbara M. Higgerson
- Mary Frances Mainieri, 78
- Gerald Dee Smith, 83
- Catherine “Carrie” Smith, 54
- Joy “Joyce” Ardell Mathea, 80
- Earl Fred Mollet, 96
- Florencio Rabago, 81
- Richard S. Salih, 77
- Aubrey Austin Cooper, 75
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Anne Ortwerth, 87
- Richard Earl Strickland, 89, Wentzville
- James William Hilker, 82, St. Charles
Be the first to comment