In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, February 7 – 13, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from February 7 – 13, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Stephen Shannon, 54, St. Charles
- Karen Sue Peyton, 62, St. Charles
- Richard P. Mitchell, 84, St. Peters
- Stella Smith, 85, St. Peters
- Kathleen A. Steinlage, 68, Wentzville
- Christy Gould Brooks Hawkins, 44, O’Fallon
- David Michael Lane, 78, St. Charles
- Arthur J. Belhmann, 82, St. Charles
- Lawrence R. Lake, 89, St. Charles
- Vincent Eugene Grassmuck, St. Charles
- Katharina Tisckos, 53, St. Peters
- Sandra Lee Moore, 76, St. Charles
- Mary Ann Hunstein, 88, O’Fallon
- Dolores Ellen “Dee” Gibbons, 89, O’Fallon
- Rachel Dean Kyle, 87, O’Fallon
- James A. Lynch, 87, St. Charles
- Robert Carl Lumma, 75, O’Fallon
- Kenneth Arthur Goode, 85, St. Charles
- Rev. Lawrence Allen Burgdorf, 90, St. Charles
- Richard Robert Dieckmann, 89, O’Fallon
- Anthony W. Brooks, 54, St. Charles
- John J. Guagliardo, 78, St. Charles
- Cecil Alexander Martin, 71, St. Peters
- Diana Lynn Borus, 71, St. Charles
- Kirsten Ryan Love, 39, O’Fallon
- Lynne L. Kreysar, 68, St. Charles
- Duane Emil Hingst, 89, St. Charles
- Marvin Lee Davis Sr., 82, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Tonia Sue Shoulders, 73, Lake St. Louis
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Gregory Glenn Winchell, 65, O’Fallon
- Adam Michael Syberg, 33, O’Fallon
- Lynnette Jeane Baker, 69, Lake St. Louis
- William J. Schwab, 73, St. Charles
- Fred H. Bray, Jr., 69, St. Peters
- Vincent Michael Shinstock, 68, O’Fallon
- Mary Ellen Moser, 79, St. Charles
- Bill Baker, 69, St. Charles
- David A. Foust Sr., 66, St. Peters
- Kirk Edward Goetz, 62, St. Charles
- Mary A. Bernickus, St. Peters
- Gary Meinecke, 65, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Lassie Uhlemeyer
- Clarence “Mouse” Ruben Draper, 80
- Thomas E. West, 51
- Melba “Charlene” Amrhein, 82
- Jean Helen Rutkowski, 80
- Royce E. Davis, 56
- Michelle DeAnne Dumont, 54
- Geraldine A. Foeller
- Gladys C. Theisman, 102
- Leo “Frank” Gomez, 85
- Harbhajan Singh, 84
- Sarah J. Davies, 88
- Imogene Elizabeth Freeman, 95
- Kathryn Mary Weber, 38
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Terry Wayne Griffith, 72, St. Peters
- Lecia Marie Brown, 57
- Patricia Ann Bjerkestrand, 86, St. Charles
- Mary Ann Wisdom, 71, Wentzville
