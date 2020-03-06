In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, February 23 – 29

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from February 23 – 29, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Connie Marie Letner, 57, St. Charles
- Judith Anne Rinesmith, St. Peters
- Sandy Crocker, 59, St. Peters
- Bernard “Bernie” M. Grote, 70, St. Peters
- William R. “Butch” Russell, 71, St. Peters
- Robert “Bob” James Polster, 71, Lake St. Louis
- Emily Jane Norvell, 93, O’Fallon
- Kathy King, 81, O’Falon
- James E. Robinson, Jr., 76, St. Charles
- Jaqueline “Jackie” Schneider, 92, O’Fallon
- James Franklin Corvey, 78, O’Fallon
- Barbara L. Pollitt, 74, O’Fallon
- Kelli Jean Kelsaw, 56, O’Fallon
- Jewell Mates, 83, St. Charles
- Matthew J. Farkas, 34, O’Fallon
- Beatrice Josephine Smith, 89, St. Charles
- Curtis W. Burkemper, 85, O’Fallon
- Michael Alan Dreher, 62, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Leslie Ivan, 78, Wentzville
- Luther Duckins, 77, Lake St. Louis
- Mary Ann Cummings, 61, Wentzville
- Robert “Bob” Anthony Cova, 76, Lake St. Louis
- Charles S. “Chuck” Lehr, Wentzville
- Anita E. McClain, 76, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Joseph Hensley Brading, 98, Wentzville
- Fredrick A. Hampton, 22, O’Fallon
- Jo Ann Piening, 78, St. Peters
- Charles W. Rojano, 91, St. Peters
- Morris, Wilma D.
- Robert Dale Hudnut, 85, O’Fallon
- Mardella Anna Anderson, 90, St. Charles
- Margaret J. “Peggy” Enberg, 97, St. Peters
- Mary Cathrine Norwood, 76, St. Charles
- John Louis Mager, 73, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Marla Kay Jeffries, 69
- Carolyn J. Dorman, 91
- Howard W. Shumate
- Mae Blossom Runge, 88
- Larry D. Greber, 60
- Billy Allen Love, 85
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Casey Eugene Jones, 73
- James “Jamie” Gregory Roderick, 28, O’Fallon
