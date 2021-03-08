In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, February 21 – 27, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from February 21 – 27, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Robert P. O’Neal, 68, O’Fallon
- Juliana C. Jurczyk, 95, St. Charles
- Beulah G. Ehlmann, 93, St. Charles
- Robert William Strouse, 65, St. Peters
- Chiyoko I. Short, 90, St. Charles
- Robert James Cullom, 90, St. Charles
- Kevin Lee Lamb, 56, St. Charles
- Wayne “Rick” Wiechens, 69, St. Charles
- Calbert Anvil Woodall, 96, St. Charles
- Jacob C. Schaefer, 83, St. Charles
- David R. Cork, 85, St. Charles
- Bobby Thomas Brown, 82, St. Charles
- Richard Harold Schmidt, 76, St. Charles
- Patricia Redlawsk, 86, St. Charles
- Sister Paula Stauder, C.PP.S, O’Fallon
- Mack F. Coker, 89, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
- Robert E. Bray, Sr., 76, St. Peters
- Albert Hugh “Sonny” Miller, 86
- Eva Encarnacion Horn, 71, O’Fallon
- Dean V. Skelton, 88, Lake St. Louis
- Sarah Bernice White, 94
Newcomer Funeral Home
- John Eugene Civili, 67, St. Charles
- John Arras, 88, O’Fallon
- Willard W. Varnado II, 86, Lake Saint Louis
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Marilyn Mae Branstetter, 87
- Marianne Morici, 96
- Mary Lou Esker, 88
- Ronald Byers
- Betty Ann, 87
- Glennon Sylvester Schaefer III, 66
- Virginia Ann Becker, 79
- David C. Miller, 96
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Peter Charles Edwards, 64
- Desirea Nichole Locke, 31, St. Charles
- Ruth Gardner, 79
- Gerald Allen Kopp, 51
- David Branson, 41, St. Charles
- Robert Carter, 69, St. Charles
- Richard Lee Kuebler, 73
