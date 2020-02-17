In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, February 2 – 8

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from February 2 – February 8, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Mark Stephen Sellmeyer, 68, St. Peters
- James J. Donovan, 90, St. Charles
- Richard C. Gunter, 81, St. Peters
- Connie M. Struckhoff, 73, St. Charles
- Larry G. Medley, 78, St. Charles
- Betty A. Wright, 95, St. Charles
- George John Fegiel, 94, St. Charles
- Jo Ann M. Ehlmann, 75, St. Charles
- Evert H. Duncan, 87, St. Peters
- Shirley Ann Bowers, 83, St. Charles
- Wanda Carlita Myers, 75, St. Charles
- Robert E. “Bob” Rose, 89, St. Charles
- Mary Frances Withers, 89, St. Charles
- Gerald Dale White, 78, St. Charles
- William Bill C. Wicks Sr., 81, O’Fallon
- Chuck Weber, 77, Wentzville
- Dorothy Ubben, 89, St. Peters
- Robert “Bob” Easton, 63, St. Charles
- Kimberly Ann Hawk, 49, O’Fallon
- Kathleen “Kay” A. Braun, 78, St. Charles
- Carol LaVerne Stout, 84, St. Charles
- Thomas Reed Proctor, 97, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Donald Starr Brown, 74
- Kathleen Rogers Newcombe, 92, Wentzville
- David Steven Meyer, 58, O’Fallon
- Edna Belle Kempen, 93, Wentzville
- Barbara Susan Wyrick, 72, Wentzville
- Bradley “Brad” Laurent, 39
- Carl Edward Reininger, 93, Wentzville
- Joyce J. Ervin, 74, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Marie Sylvia Whitman, 82, St. Charles
Paul Funeral Home
- Eric L. Ferranto, St. Charles
- James E. “Jim” Tipton, St. Charles
- Harold E. Paul Jr., O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Mildred Fay Peery, 101, St. Peters
- Devin Andrew Karvis, 26
- James G. Coe, 54
- Kimberly Ann Kolve, 59
- Chad M. Wren
- Donald P. Appelbaum
- Cindy Kuba-Tyrrell, 57
- William “Bud” Freeman, 95
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Gail Ellen Stevens, 72, Wentzville
- James R. Kaltenbach, 89
- Linda Kay Biondo, 71
- Carl Edward Goodrum
- Dennis Ray Jones, 52, O’Fallon
- Ronald Merideth Hall, 64, St. Peters
- Jacqueline H. Hendrickson, 89, St. Charles
