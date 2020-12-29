In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, December 6 – December 12, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from December 6 – December 12, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Gene Mitchell Jozwiak, Jr., 76, St. Peters
- George S. Robbins, 84, St. Charles
- Therese M. Bower, 57, St. Charles
- Jerry Reed, 87, St. Charles
- Richard A. Moran, 90, St. Charles
- Thomas J. Hamlin, 84, O’Fallon
- Gerald B. Schoenherr, 84, O’Fallon
- Sandra K. Hollenbeck, 78, O’Fallon
- Mark Lang, 70, St. Charles
- Greig T. Carr, 78, O’Fallon
- Leo S. Ogolini, 72, St. Charles
- Ruth Nore, O’Fallon
- Audrey Elizabeth Cummings, 99, O’Fallon
- Betty Ann Fieselman, 77, St. Charles
- Gerry Schrader, 88, St. Charles
- Anna J. Palmer LeBlanc, St. Charles
- Carlos Jordan, 72, St. Charles
- Norma May Lee Jaspering, 96, St. Peters
- Lawrence P. Stahlschmidt, 86, St. Charles
- Harold Canterbury, 94, St. Charles
- Shirley L. Stone, 86, O’Fallon
- Thuan Cong Truong, 71, St. Charles
- Wilber Lee Watson, 89, O’Fallon
- William K. King Sr., 84, St. Charles
- Kenneth William Cordes, 85, St. Charles
- Kenneth L. Pratt, 85, St. Charles
- Stephen F. Lenz Jr., 91, St. Charles
- Clyde Mazanek Hamilton, Wentzville
Pitman Funeral Home
- Mary Catherine Stonebarger, St. Charles
- Eugene “Jabo” Jablonowksi, 84
- Henry F. Prinster, 86, St. Peters
- Mary Anglemyer, 76
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Bradford Daniel Reynolds, O’Fallon
- Mary Geralyn Smith, 49
- Robert Cavitt Hawkins, 81, St. Peters
- Pietro Orlando, 84, O’Fallon
- Grace Delores Stiften, 89, St. Charles
- Genelda C. Parker, 82, O’Fallon
- Veselin Stojanov, 76, Wentzville
- Steven Craig Robards, 67, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Dennis Andrew Wojtkowski
- Anthony Robert Snider, 68
- Jack Gorman, 78
- Kenneth G. Siesener
- Elizabeth K. Priest
- Ruth Johanna Hemker, 100
- Thomas G. Atwell, 68
- Rosemary Schierhold, 74
- Carlos Burrows
- Geral Lynn Cady, 69
- Betty Jean Mulligan
- Jerry Hill, 82
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
