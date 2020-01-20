In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, December 29 – January 4

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from December 29, 2019 – January 4, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Homer E. Scott, 90, Wentzville
- Delores Jean O’Grady, 80, St. Charles
- Jane Ada Wood, 80, Wentzville
- Robert “Bob” McDonald, 94, St. Charles
- Simon Moreno Modesto, 86, St. Charles
- Lavina “Louise” Gowen, 81, St. Peters
- Christopher Scott Miller, 49, St. Charles
- Arlene C. Bohlmeyer, 86, St. Peters
- Grant David Tull Sr., 63, St. Peters
- Calvin Andrew Schneider, 73, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Walter Joseph Seiller, Jr., 80
- Raymond W. Markham
- Andrew J. Porter, 25
- Billy G. Wisdom, 84
- Corinna “Haunna” Brooke McCoy, 18
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Vito Grittini, 59, St. Peters
- Mary Barbara “Barb” Grimm, 86, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Michael Joseph Abbott, 57
- Stephen James Stephenson
- Doyle Ray Ward, 90
- SuzAnne Owings, 83
- Betty Louise Traisnel, 93
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Elbert “Gene” Bain, 91
- Barbara Ann Elizabeth Staed, 67, St. Peters
