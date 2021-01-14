In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, December 27 – January 2, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Melencio Dayao Santiago, 71, Lake St. Louis
- Nicholas Lee Schmitt, St. Peters
- Velma Settles, 89, O’Fallon
- Joan Marie Diekmann, 80, St. Peters
- Michael L. Caldwell, 71, St. Peters
- Antonina Gilbert, 90, St. Charles
- Robert Francis Gossow, St. Charles
- Marge Picker, 91, St. Charles
- Terry Lee Laramore, 72, St. Charles
- Stanley Joseph Bartell, St. Charles
- Virginia Rose Claxton, 99, St. Charles
- Charles F. Witte, St. Charles
- Manuel Castro, Jr., 67, St. Charles
- Cynthia Marie Mohl Tejero, 55, St. Charles
- Donnie M. Watson Jr., 56, St. Charles
- Ava Lee Taylor, 83, St. Charles
- Kathleen Jean Gabris, 70, O’Fallon
- Priscilla Sandra Knott, 79, Lake St. Louis
- Elsa M. Borgschulte, 96, St. Peters
- Winifred Mae Rowen, 95, Wentzville
- Louise Hefner, 93, St. Peters
- John D. Tiefenbrunn, 80, O’Fallon
Pitman Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Lawrence Edward Hammelman, 71
- Meredith Vincent Weber, 73, Wentzville
- Christopher Adam Noble, 31, O’Fallon
- Rich Deering, 86
- Steven Charles “Boo” Berra
- Gerald J. Brennan, Jr., St. Charles
- Kelley Ann Cohea, 56, O’Fallon
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Dorothy F. Feurstein, 87
- Ruth V. Kenkel, 99
- Jenny Marie House, 79
- Julie Ann Spalding, 43
- Dr. John W. Campbell, St. Peters
- Martin Louis Kennelly, 84
- Bernice Marie Meehan, 97
- Angela Grace Nilges, 52
- Joseph Thomas Gaglio, Jr., 91
- Mary B. Prevedel, 91
- Miriam J. Koelling, 94, O’Fallon
- James William Bequette “Frenchie”
- Guillermina “Gigi” Sofia Spies, 56
- Tracy L. Cufaude, 80
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Mary E. Dandino, 97
- Richard Shannon Drake, 85, O’Fallon
- Martha Walker
- David Harold Radin, 67, St. Charles
Be the first to comment