In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, December 20 – December 26, 2020

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from December 20 – December 26, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Richard L. Motta, O’Fallon
- Roberta “Bert” Buescher, 86, St. Charles
- Annie Lee Hickman, 95, St. Charles
- Kevin F. Baustian, 54, Wentzville
- Curtis Lee Cunningham Sr., 83, St. Peters
- Nancy Lee Ferebee, 79, St. Charles
- Bobby Ray Davidson, 89, St. Charles
- Agnes K. Goettel, 85, St. Charles
- Anthony V. Potts, 80, O’Fallon
- Maxine Tiesing, 90, St. Charles
- Maureen Ceader, 79, St. Charles
- Dorrace Louise Boyd, 97, St. Peters
- Paul F. Clark Sr., 99, St. Charles
- Elaine Marie Schmitz, 92, Lake St. Louis
- James E. Cragen, 97, St. Charles
- Joan R. Davidson, 92, O’Fallon
- Danny Auburn Pounders, 71, St. Charles
- Catherine A. Prickett, St. Peters
- Everett L. Shy Sr., 86, O’Fallon
- Linda S. Novack, 68, O’Fallon
- Barbara Ann Wiatt, Wentzville
- Robert Albroyn Hickman, 64, St. Charles
- Delores Ann Ketcherside, 79, St. Peters
- Charles F. Branch, 85, O’Fallon
- John Robert Covilli, 64, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Treva Kay Wetzel, 75
- Elizabeth Anne O’Neill Homfeld, 69, Wentzville
- Rachel Jane Christopher, 86
- Harold J. Heppermann, 75
- Leopold G. Parti, 75
- Russell Roger Nea, 88
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Mark A. Schrade, 53
- Christopher Dauphin, 32, St. Peters
- Dorothy “Dot” Sullivan, 85
- Terry “Moose” Schoene, 70, St. Charles
- Vera Grace Crowell, 89, St. Charles
- Ray Hecke, 87, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Jerry Lee Catron, 80
- Anne L. Hinrichs, 96
- Terry Lee Wente, 65
- Loretta Jane Aschoff, 92
- Nettie A. Balsano, 83
- Richard A. Eichenberger, 76
- Thomas Michael Horner, 73
- Mary Patricia Johnson, 79
- Carol Ann Ellebrecht, 80, O’Fallon
- Glenn Sperry, 86
- Angela Marie Ceresia, 81
- Charles Wilfred Wohldmann, 92
- Mary Patricia Morris, 91
- Michael Ross Clemensen, 77
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- William Carl Nelson, 78
- Jonathan Desmond Ousley, 31, St. Charles
- E. Wayne Fitzwater, 78
- Carolyn Grijalva
