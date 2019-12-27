In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, December 1 – 7

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from December 1 – 7, 2019. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Henry Patrick Roach, 30, St. Charles
- Ralph “Greg” Chapman, 67, St. Charles
- Mary Kathleen Obremski, O’Fallon
- Philip J. Stehr, 92, St. Charles
- Jeanette Monds, 90, O’Fallon
- John Louis Helm, 95, St. Charles
- Charles “Charlie” Lawrence Kaufman, 88, St. Charles
- Nancy Kay Coacher, 46, Wentzville
- Ronald Paneitz, 81, St. Peters
- Deborah Marie Mannahan, 61, Wentzville
- Brenda Sue Jarvis, 68, St. Charles
- Robert “Rob” Strahm Jr., 45, St. Peters
- Nancy J. Madsen, 97, St. Peters
- Richard “Twig” Lewis, 68, St. Charles
- Eugene M. Tresch, 82, St. Peters
- John Charles Dowdall, 92, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Kathleen M. Reininger, 53
- Kathryn Elizabeth Shelton, 100
- Corey Michael Geiger
- Lois Darlene Breen, 87
- Judith Kay Oscarson, 73
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Donald Roy Payne, 70, St. Charles
- Charlotte Faye Poe, 79, Wentzville
- Elaine Sidona Lathangue, 91, St. Charles
- Ethel Nadine Coleman, 86, St. Charles
- Robert “Bob” Lee Miller, 75, Lake St. Louis
- Dorothy A. Hopkins, 89, St. Charles
- John W. Allquist Jr., 86, O’Fallon
Paul Funeral Home
- Margie M. Scholle, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Patricia Ann Leesmann, 72, St. Charles
- Robert Thomas Hoffner Jr., 60
- Michael “Mike” Wolz, 63
- Merlyn A. Jaromack, 90
- Richard “Rick” Charles Clemons, 71
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Robert “Bob” Heuer, 77, St. Charles
