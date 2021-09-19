In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, August 29 – September 4, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from August 29 – September 4, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Teresa Agnes Hackett, 89
- Jean Lois Kulengowski, 88
- Edmund Tanner Moody, 58
- Steven F. Williams, 72
- Donald Ralph Brasier, 86
- Don E. Lauer, 84
- John W. Haight Jr., 56
- Donnie R. Bustle, 88
- Jacob Dougherty, 41
- Harry Robert Baumer, 78
- Tina M. Graves, 56
- Harriet R. Bath, 80
- Kathy Jandreau, 61
- Connie Denise Vaughn, 61
- Alice Leach, 74
Pitman Funeral Home
- James H. Messner, 87
- Mary Lou Harmon, 73
- James R. Huster, 82
- Jeanette “Jan” Merry, 88
- John “Brad” Rogers, 70
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Debbie R. McClain
- Edward Vincent Watson, 88
- Janice A. Duffner, 72
- Charles E. Bryan
- Michael F. Brooks, 66
- Glen J. Thompson
- Winifred Claire Hirt, 87
- Wayne Joseph Smith, 61
- Dennis Fay Smith, 66
- Donald Gene Timmons, 86
- Carol Bristow, 64
- Bruce Payne
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Charles “Tonk” Knight, 87
- Jacqueline Y. Bushor, 84
- William Gary Blank, 69
- Florine Yates Barnett, 96
- Guy Henriksen, 79
- Judy G. Roche
- Gregory S. Young
- Charles Speelman, 88
- Kimberly Ellen Wilder, 31
- Elizabeth Macon Cates, 61
- Ronald Anton Milewski, 88
- Thomas T. “Izzy” Richmond, 53
- Wanda Lee Imhoff, 86
- David Raymond Fox, 73
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
