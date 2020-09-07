In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, August 23 – 29

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from August 23 – 29, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Dustin Daniel Noah, 36, St. Charles
- Ronald Gary Brasher, 68, St. Charles
- Katy M. Krohn, 98, St. Charles
- Carole M. Woelfel, 79, St. Charles
- Rose Marie Leonhard, 99, St. Charles
- Karlene Gross, 82, O’Fallon
- Marjorie Lee Elmore, 80, O’Fallon
- John William Pridgeon Jr., 78, O’Fallon
- Charles Donald Koviak, 90, St. Charles
- Mary Helen McClure, 73, St. Peters
- Nancy Lee Pallardy, 83, St. Charles
- Ronald Edgar Pemberton, 83, O’Fallon
- Gail Marie Foley, 80, St. Charles
- Phyllis Harby, 78, Wentzville
- John Joseph Heuermann, Sr., St. Charles
- Jack Martorelli, 78, St. Charles
- Mary Ellen Henderson, 84, Wentzville
- Joseph Mangiapanello, 72, St. Charles
- Robert Goeddey, 76, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Marie Ellawese Turner, 96
- Clinton B. Hulsey, 79
- Gloria L. Schultz, 71
- Cleveland H. Vannier, 60
- Ronald A. Stockton, 72
- Harry Mitchell O’Dell, 69
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Peggy Joyce Hamman, 83, St. Peters
- Kimberly Ann Roberts, 54, Wentzville
- Darlene Ann Tippett
- Robert Charles Riske, 73, St. Peters
- Scott Lloyd Raridon, 69, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- William Patrick Pate
- Catherine “Jean” Andert
- Michael P. McCormick, 50
- Rebecca K. Schutze, 77
- Tommie D. Muñoz
- Martin William Scharf, 61
- Lois Helen Dieckmann, 87
- Claudine Gann, 83
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Jerome “JB” Peter Barton III, 29, Lake St. Louis
Be the first to comment