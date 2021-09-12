In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, August 22 – 28, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from August 22 – 28, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Nathan Earl Woerner, 72
- James A. Austin Sr., 82
- Nancy Anne McCullough, 81
- Rita Tucker, 94
- James Leslie Sparkman, 87
- Leslie E. Schierding, 81
- Margaret Elizabeth Wilson, 85
- Myrtle “Curly” McClintock, 96
- Sean D. Honse, 46
- Charles George Heitmann, 92
- Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20
- Carol M. Simpson, 75
- Earl J. Kennedy, 87
- Jennifer Nicole Whitehead, 37
- Brandon Todd King, 27
- LaVonne June Arnold, 86
- Viola Louise Anderson, 87
- Walter D. Eaton, 94
- Tony Riles, 69
- Edward Mauzy, 53
- Dr. Carl Henry Makarewicz, 62
- Theresa “Terri” Mary Riley, 71
- Keith Waymon, 61
- Mary Ellen Hill, 93
- Shirley Jean Otto, 89
- Patricia Sue McCauley
- Patricia Ann Huber, 85
Pitman Funeral Home
- James Heuer, 50
- Larry E. Harlan, 66
- Nev Baumstark, 91
- Frank Robert Braun, 87
- James Sharkey Jr., 82
- Jan David Moench, 72
- Leona “Petie” Niederer, 92
- Michael DeHart, 58
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Sharon “Shai” Jones, 75
- Cecil Clay Phillips, 88
- Judy Ann Johnson, 74
- William Matthew Klinghammer, 63
- William Murphy, 61
- Janet Lou VanMiddlesworth, 79
- William Eugene Lattimer Sr., 87
- Jean L. Boyer, 99
- Juanita D. Bellm, 98
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Peter O. Emeje
- Elizabeth Ann Houlihan
- Thomas Schnoring
- Judith Hudgens
- Florence Catharine Hartmann, 95
- Marilyn Stevens Kopchak
- Donna A. Hoermann, 69
- Gwendolyn Bell
- Francis T. Arentsen, 94
- Michelle Ann Kiely, 64
- Polyanna Sease, 87
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Darin Patrick Hildreth, 58
- Dennis John Miller, 78
- Cathy Mae Mofield, 72
- Richard A. Janda, 93
- John Anthony Noack, 58
