In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, August 2 – 8

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from August 2 – August 8, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Claud “Wayne” Cowan, 77, O’Fallon
- John R. Bicknese, 66, St. Charles
- Loretta Marie Dillon, 85, O’Fallon
- Orville Elfrink, 80, St. Charles
- Jamie Walker, O’Fallon
- JoAnn Elizabeth Black, 91, St. Charles
- Dolores J. Hall, 89, St. Peters
- Richard Peter Dill Jr., 62, St. Peters
- Dan W. Lindsey, 74, Lake St. Louis
- Truman Dale Hawthorne, 86, St. Peters
- Jean M. Saak, 88, O’Fallon
- William L. Faulkner, 76, St. Charles
- Ralph H. Sundermeier, 91, St. Charles
- Patricia Coy, 72, Wentzville
- Morris Henry Wessel, 93, O’Fallon
- Mary L. Hubbard, 85, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Ida “Marie” George, 89, O’Fallon
- Mathilda Helen Moore, 89
- Betty Jane Williams, 92
- Christine Carter, 68
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Rachel Wayer
- Craig Mathew Seavert, 65, St. Peters
- Sheila Sesti, 70, St. Peters
- Jan Allison Ward Mayberry, 68, St. Charles
- Ronald Lee Hill, 64, St. Peters
- William Eugene Walker, 84, St. Charles
- Carla Sue Dinyer, 72, Lake St. Louis
Paul Funeral Home
- Jacqueline R. Kniker
- Blaine F. “Jinx” Henkle, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Raymond Joseph Aubuchon, 84
- Daniel E. Silver D.C.
- Colleen Gayle Hoette
- Kenneth James Bick, 57
- Robert M. Hagar, 85
- Frances Koncz, 94
- Noreen Ann Brewer, 82
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Orville Meredith Victor Welker, 72, St. Charles
- James Thomas Howard, 62, Lake St. Louis
- James Arthur McMillen, 85
- Dorothy Hobein, St. Peters
- Conny Irene Hatcher, 76, St. Peters
Be the first to comment