In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, August 15 – 21, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from August 15– 21, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Stanley Wilson Jr., 83
- Audrey C. Gose, 79
- Jeffrey L. Steiner, 65
- Robert Dale McArthur, 81
- Marilyn V. Cooper, 90
- Hayley Alexander, 27
- Lois June Hubbard, 88
- Sharee L. Wilmes, 55
- Doris Boyce, 98
- Paul Arnold Smith, 86
- Billy Gene Hance Taylor, 85
- Robert Louis Weidner, 86
- Louis Bognar, 87
- Roberta “Sue” Hill
- Ronald L. Hollis
- Marcia Bunnell, 71
- Phyllis Janette Fenimore Cooper, 101
- David Michael Duvall, 73
- Richard Johnson, 69
- Joseph E. “Bud” Bush, 78
- Charles William Hinkley
- Edward W. Jastrem, 77
- George Richard Barrett, 90
- Shirley Ann Hibbler, 84
- Sandra Lea Allen, 61
Pitman Funeral Home
- Steve Sutton, 66
- Paul Fredric Winterowd, 69
- Donald Edward Niehaus, 74
- James Edward Thompson, 80
- Leslie “Red” A. Sellenriek, 101
- Marvin Wilbur Borgers, 85
- Craig James Bass, 35
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Ryan Alexander Leinweber, 26
- Donna Marie Barton, 66
- Douglas Carter Forir, 49
- Thomas Lograsso, 85
- Kenneth Gene Reiss, 72
- Norman Robert Lowell, 84
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Wandine Miller
- Rev. Robert “Fr. Bob” C. Lane, 77
- Richard M. Knorr, 66
- Carol E. Braun
- Kieran William-Richard Meyers, infant
- Ada V. Segall, 103
- Randall Guenther, 70
- Jayne Voss-Robinson
- Charles Michael York, 55
- Larry E. Griffiths, 86
- Mary Catherine Hoff, 77
- Tina Marie Cole, 46
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment