In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 5 – 11

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 5 – 11, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Frederick Molitor, 74, O’Fallon
- Ray Duane Peterson, 94, St. Charles
- Amber Lynn Perrey, 34, and Ryan Perrey, Infant
- Virginia Ebersole, 93, St. Charles
- Claude Samuel Steele, 89, O’Fallon
- Joy Frances Dennigmann, 83, St. Charles
- Sister Janet Dohr C.PP.S., O’Fallon
- Norma Jean Jezik, 84, O’Fallon
- Howard Henry Kleine, 87, St. Peters
- Dian Gloria Bayless, 68, St. Peters
- Betty D. Kozlowski, 70, Lake St. Louis
- Shirley Jean Swope, 76, St. Charles
- Judith Adams, 82, O’Fallon
- Evan Michael Kielty, St. Charles
- Robert H. Young, 78, O’Fallon
- James Edward Tilley, 80, St. Charles
- Deanna Aders, 54, St. Charles
- Glennon Herman Myers Jr., 82, O’Fallon
- Xuemeng Yu, 78, St. Charles
- Dolly Naomi Hood, 80, St. Peters
- Jon Charles Reller, 55, O’Fallon
- Grace Hope Capstick, 95, St. Charles
- Allen E. “Sonny” Brandt, 89, St. Peters
- Russell G. Beahan, 80, St. Charles
- Grace Hope Capstick, 95, St. Charles
Pitman Funeral Home
- Linda N. Bryson, 71, Wentzville
- Darren John Bahr, St. Peters
- Lucille H. Bean, 91
- Sonja Morgan
Newcomer Funeral Home
- James Edward Dwyer, 82, Lake St. Louis
- Michael A Euer, 66, St. Peters
- Dorothy Helen Sauerwein, 93
Paul Funeral Home
- Joseph Arthur Fitch, St. Charles
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Lorraine Wilson
- Wanda “Carole” Jones, 86
- M. John Bennett
- Jeffrey Bryant, 58
- James “Rhino” Silver, 61
- John Schnittger
- Kathleen Golden, 84
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Robert Henry Baumhoff Jr., St. Charles
- Patrick Wayne Vadnais, 70, St. Charles
- Richard Paul Hennenhoefer
- Barry Eugene Day, 72, St. Charles
Be the first to comment