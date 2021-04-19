In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 4 – 10, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 4 – 10, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Mary A. Boehle-Becker, 94
- Edward Randall Neff, 92
- Charles L. Twente, 89
- Shirley M. Fehl, 82
- Rose Marie Wooten, 37
- Jackie M. Layne, 55
- Shirley Ann Koecheling, 83
- Richard H. Thiel, 86
- William C. Hassall, 95
- Donald L. Koester, 86
- Norma Jean Ingram, 72
- Thomas Pallardy, 83
- Lucy Christine Sprenger, 98
- Lorraine Meyer, 88
- George Scherer, 76
- Jean Marie Hoelting
- Robert Patrick Nichols, 66
- Seth Clark Jones, 24
- Preston Joseph Pierce, 35
- James L. Burdick, 77
- Keith Westenhaver, 94
- Donald J. McFarland Sr.
- Deacon Martin Gerald Towey Ph.D., 87
- Jackie Jones, 81
- Lori A. Ritchey, 58
- Jeannette “Joy” Hoover, 79
Pitman Funeral Home
- Joseph E. Hatch, Jr., 82
- Mary Ann Futhey, 78
- Rich “RC” Schwenck, 74
- Ruth L. Struckhoff Heman, 86
- Darlene I. Reininger Gerst, 86
- Lindell G. Parker, 79
- Ken B. Stuart, 71
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Alex Michael Hayes, 26
- Billy Wayne Jones, 71
- Mary Ruth Toth, 87
- Paula Jeanette Schwerzler, 54
- James Trower, 77
- Mark Wade Garner, 59
- Cynthia Jackson, 83
- Karen Guccione, 49
- Bev Thomas Clemons, 80
- Raymond H. Norris Jr., 73
- David Michael Miriani, 35
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Kathleen M. Allen, 78
- Rhett Christopher Bumeter, Infant
- Charles Donald Broeker, 91
- Donald J. Schneider, 79
- Beverly W. Reid, 84
- Fred Moore Jr., 84
- Lorraine A. Burgdorf, 87
- Carole M. Gassel
- Edward Joseph Flerlage, 85
- Carl Ray Slaughter, M.D.
- Brian Scott House, 33
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment