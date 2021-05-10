In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 25 – May 1, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 25 – May 1, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Lou Ellen Kisker
- Doreen L. Lewis, 64
- Carolyn E. Boyer, 73
- Charles Harry Meyer, 83
- Christine White, 63
- Maxine Decker, 89
- Roy Samuel Lucia, 72
- Rose A. Powers, 93
- Gemma Strenkowski, 57
- Maxine S. Dutch, 88
- Ashley M. Pavlovsky, 39
- Harold Dowers, 87
- Patricia Lee O’Brien, 92
- Edeltraud “Trudi” Leopoldine Yakubowski, 91
- Phillip J. Iffrig, 60
- George Everett Bruer, 72
- M. Elizabeth Bernard, 84
- Eugene E. “Cotton” Settles, 91
- Christine Marie Larkin, 64
- Barbara Jane Hutchings, 92
Pitman Funeral Home
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- James Edward Martin, 65
- Ronald Vincent Evers, 82
- Ann M. Klein-Weiss
- Buddy Joe Graham, 87
- Norman “Pat” Curtis, 72
- Juan Castro Salazar, 78
- Virginia M. “The Goo” Kearns
- Nancy Jane Berwin, 72
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
