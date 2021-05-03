In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 18 – 24, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 18 – 24, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Thomas Edward Stuetzer, 64
- Ronnie Wilson, 69
- Paul Albert Sprenger, 98
- James D. Armstrong, 77
- Nella W. Webster, 85
- George L. Goldman, Jr.
- Donna Marie Grote, 71
- Patricia Young, 68
- Brenda Kay Massey, 66
- Shadd Benjamin Dawson, 23
- Karen Rose Kos, 79
- Elsie E. Penfield, 86
- Robert Charles Stepson, 72
- Peggy Geraldine Stringer Billington, 88
- Robert D. Place, 65
- Alford Wayne Brown Sr., 88
- Kim Shillington, 62
- Ronald Joseph Williams
- Vernon David Bates, 84
- Robert Wayne Harmon, 91
- Sangeeta Mehta
- Gloria Payton, 69
Pitman Funeral Home
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Melinda Joy Vardeman, 39
- Patsy C. Vitale, 81
- Joann Laverne Ward, 77
- Hristo Andreev Hristov, 57
- David Lee Mosley, 63
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Emma Rosina Balven, 96
- Deborah Barklage, 62
- Joseph S. Cammarata, 78
- Patsy J. Sanders, 89
- Henry Alan Toedebusch
- CDR Keith W. Jongeward USN (RET), 95
- Douglas James Adrian, 50
- John Calvin Rutherford, 77
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment