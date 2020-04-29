In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 12 – 18

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 12 – 18, 2020. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Jeanne Martha Shipman, 78, St. Peters
- Stella Leffner, 102, Wentzville
- Dave Brown, St. Charles
- Katherine Marie Heck “Mema”, 89, St. Peters
- Edna Marie Rooney, 92, St. Charles
- William Leo Debrecht, 82, St. Charles
- Kenneth Wayne Hubbard, 86, O’Fallon
- Dorothy Frieda Sieker, 93, St. Charles
- Ann E. Studards, 62, St. Peters
- Kathleen Leona Buse, 98, St. Charles
- David Carl Siboda, 66, St. Charles
- George Edward Haynes Jr., 51, St. Peters
- Frederick Gustave Otto Semke Jr., 94, St. Charles
- Philip Virgil Lucas, 68, Wentzville
- Matthew Hewitt, 36, Lake St. Louis
- Brianne Marie Morgan, 24, St. Charles, and Willow Avery Brown, Infant, O’Fallon
- Terry Leo Godier, 78, St. Peters
Pitman Funeral Home
- Sally “Nana” Hazlett, 76, Wentzville
Newcomer Funeral Home
- William Frank Masnica, 55, St. Charles
- Candy Lynn Vogel, 63
- Patrick D. Scott, 73
- Don Szalanski, 83, Lake St. Louis
- Michael Phillip Ernst, 70, St. Peters
- Shirley A. Sutton
- Helen Lee Latkovich, 93
Paul Funeral Home
- Clayton Michael Kaufman, St. Charles
- Thomas A. Fairchild, St. Peters
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Frank A. Albers, 93
- Mark Stephen Knobloch
- Judy Silkebaken
- Michael Emery Carr
- Betty Montgomery, 88
- George A. King
- Rosemary Schmich, 87
- Harvey Newton Pruitt, Sr., 78
- Priscilla A. Niehaus
- Marlene Catherine Loeffler, 87
- Marion Frances Powers
- Lois P. Smith
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
- Betty Louise Davis, 89, O’Fallon
- Edwin Dewey Mills, 94, St. Charles
- Katheryn H. Rodgers, 86, O’Fallon
- James Marnell Keithly Jr., 48, St. Charles
