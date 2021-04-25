In Memoriam: St. Charles County Obituaries, April 11 – 17, 2021

The following obituaries were posted by local funeral homes from April 11 – 17, 2021. Click or tap the link provided to access the obituary on the funeral home’s website.
Baue Funeral Homes
- Gloria J. Dickherber, 77
- Erik C. Ringwald, 65
- Forest J. Dynan, 91
- Dr. Larry B. Pedersen, 79
- Debra Jo Ilges, 60
- Olevia June Loeffler, 87
- Bruce E. Patterson
- Alison Mack, 60
- Betty A. Costello, 82
- Berta Ramona Garcia
- James Herbert Presson, 71
- Paul F. Rea, 77
- Guy Swan, 81
- Richard Ray Grisham, 95
- Dorothy E. Gunter, 97
- Anna Rose Ballmann, 90
- Lorene Mary Hutchcraft, 92
- Bernard F. Worful, 92
- Elizabeth M. Sisler, 96
- Betty J. Rednour, 81
- Dale E. Williams Sr., 88
- Fred A. Locke III, 73
- Virginia Marie Batz, 99
Pitman Funeral Home
- Joseph E. Dryer, 62
- Robert Bruce Romaine, 76
- Thomas McLaughlin, 86
- Christine Marie Job, 58
- Julius Evola, 77
- Timothy R. Huth, 51
Paul Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
- Brendan John Fowler, 42
- Marc Harper, 59
- Linda Marie Leahey, 66
- Clarence “Les” Ouellette Jr., 79
- Billie Dean Hernandez
- Myriah Annette Oesterreich, 46
- Louise Amy Hedlund, 91
- Michelle Diane Drennen, 41
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Homes
- Shirley Miravelle Hurley, 87
- Thomas Patrick Russell, 74
- Frances Jacqueline Ungerer, 69
- Helen Schwartz
- Phillip H. Becker, 70
- Christopher M. Fleming, 21
- Norman Edwin Henshaw, 87
- Matthew Keith Beardall, 44
- Mary “Jeannine” Hewston
- John C. Beamon
- Dennis R. Schneider
- Terry Lee Palmisano, 61
Alternative Funeral and Cremation
Be the first to comment