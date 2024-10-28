Illinois Man Charged with Attempted Murder After I-65 Shooting in Indiana

A man from Illinois faces attempted murder charges about a shooting on Indiana’s I-65.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were notified via 911 at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday about a shooting on I-65 close to mile marker 215 by the Rensselaer Exit in Jasper County. The caller informed dispatch that he had been shot while driving south.

The caller was able to provide a precise description of the suspect’s car, but the suspect kept driving south.

The suspect’s car was eventually discovered on I-65 close to mile-marker 166, just south of Lafayette, after being reported to the Lafayette District Troopers, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department.

Three persons were taken into custody when officers stopped the car. Investigators have also discovered a 9mm Glock handgun inside the car.

According to the ISP, one of the residents was charged on Saturday morning. Dwayne Johnson Jr., 19, of Country Club Hills, Illinois, is the occupant and has been charged with criminal recklessness, aggravated battery, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.

There are no charges against the other two occupants, who were freed.

To treat his gunshot wound, the man was first transported to a hospital in Lafayette and then to Indianapolis. He should get better.

