Ice-covered roadway blamed for fatal crash on Highway 79

A 44-year-old man from Old Monroe was killed Thursday morning after he lost control of his car on the icy roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger M. Flerlage was traveling southbound on Highway 79 south of Highway C at 7:22 a.m.

Flerlage lost control on the ice and his 1998 Mazda Protege crossed the center line and struck the front of a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by a 40-year-old male from Winfield.

Neither driver was wearing a safety device.

Flerlage was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel. The Winfield man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.