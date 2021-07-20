I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W to close overnight July 30-31

The City of Wentzville will close westbound and eastbound I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and Highway W overnight on Friday, July 30 and overnight Saturday, July 31, weather permitting. These closures will allow for the installation of new bridge girders over I-70 for the new David Hoekel Parkway and I-70 interchange.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31. Roads will close again at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.

Traffic on westbound I-70 will detour through the closure on the future interchange ramps. Eastbound I-70 traffic will exit I-70 at the Foristell/Highway T exit, and follow the detour on Veterans Memorial Parkway to Wentzville Parkway to return to eastbound I-70.