Hooters offering curbside pickup, discount for health care workers and first responders

In an effort to help keep everyone safe, Hooters is providing a convenient, worry-free option for customers to get their favorite wings – as well as beer, wine and spirits in participating states – through Hooters new curbside pick-up. Guests can now place an order curbside or simply order ahead of time and pick it up outside the restaurant, as Hooters Girls will be servicing all orders in the parking lot.

For anyone interested in placing an order ahead of time for curbside pick-up, order through HootersToGo.com, the Hooters mobile app or call your nearest Hooters location. Guests can continue to get Hooters Delivered through HootersToGo.com or their preferred delivery service partner such as Doordash or UberEats. For a limited time, at participating locations, customers can apply promo code TENOFF for $10 off and free delivery on all orders $30 or more placed on HootersToGo.com or the Hooters mobile app.

In appreciation of all local healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel for their efforts in these times and at all times, Hooters is offering 20 percent off all food takeout orders every day until further notice. Valid form of ID required.

Hooters commitment to the safety and well-being of its guests has long been a part of company values and operating procedures. Hooters continues to take all appropriate steps to ensure that now more than ever including proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more. Read all about what Hooters is doing as part of its ongoing commitment to food and customer safety. To view the current hours for your nearest Hooters restaurant, please visit hooters.com/locations.

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with any of its delicious wing options and its new Roasted Wings add a new dimension to the unbeatable line-up, featuring its meatless Unreal Wings and everyday classics such as Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. Customize your wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero to amp up your wing experience.

Hooters famous wings and the full food and beverage menu are available for curbside pick-up and delivery at more than 325 Hooters locations across the U.S. To find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters.