Home Builders Association donates $12K to Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2021 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $12,500 donation to Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County grant and development services manager Lauren Muehling.

The donation will be allocated toward Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County’s 2021 build season. Currently, the non-profit is finishing two homes in North St. Charles that will be completed this spring and will then break ground on two additional lots in the same neighborhood. The families selected to purchase these homes must meet a number of financial guidelines and be willing to perform the required sweat equity hours toward the building of their home, as well as participate in workshops to prepare them for homeownership. Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County strives to fulfill the mission of providing decent, safe, affordable and sustainable housing to deserving families in St. Charles County.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.