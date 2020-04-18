Home Builders Association donates $12,500 to Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2020 HBA President Bill Wannstedt of Consort Homes (left) presented a $12,500 donation to Lauren Muehling (center), fund and friend raiser for Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County, and Michelle Woods, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles recently purchased a lot on Transit Street in St. Charles City that will be the future home of two new builds for two of the organization’s 2020 partner families. The $12,500 will be allocated toward the Transit Street project. Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County strives to fulfill the mission of providing decent, safe, affordable and sustainable housing to deserving families in St. Charles County.

The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.