Holt High School theatre department presents ‘Frankenstein – The Radio Play’

The Holt High School Theatre Department will present Philip Grecian’s “Frankenstein – The Radio Play” on March 4 and 5 via a streamed video recording. The play is based on Philip Grecian’s stage play and on the novel by Mary Wollstencraft Shelley and will be performed by an all-school cast and crew.

Set in the sound studio of a radio station in the 1940’s, the story of Frankenstein comes to life with music and old-fashioned live sound effects as the actors retell the famous tale. Cast members include Greg Mose (Victor Frankenstein), Caleb Gee (Henry Clerval), Mitchell Reed (Captain Robert Walton), Brandon Beames (Professor Waldman), Aleah Adams (Catherine Frankenstein), Morgan Dunn (Baroness Frankenstein), Madison Kastner (Justine Moritz), Paris Heaver (Elizabeth Heaver), Zach Hinds (Creature), and Isabella Weiler (the Announcer).

The play is under the stage management of Grace Bancroft, assisted by Alison Robertson. “Frankenstein – The Radio Play” is presented by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. Due to the pandemic, the performance has been recorded and will be accessible online for $3 to view each evening at 7 p.m.