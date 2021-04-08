Holt FACS teacher receives MoEFCS New Teacher of the Year Award

Holt High School Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teacher Hali Hill has been selected to receive the 2021 Missouri Educators of Family and Consumer Sciences and Human Services (MoEFCS) New Teacher of the Year Award. This award is given annually to nominated educators in recognition of their contributions to Career and Technical Education.

Hill has been teaching FACS in the Wentzville School District since 2018. She also serves as an FCCLA advisor and ProStart educator at Holt, and serves on the MoEFCS Committee. Next year, Hill will transfer to the District’s newest high school, North Point; She is looking forward to creating new traditions on campus, especially through the Child Development Program, ‘The Cubs Den.’ “I am very thankful to win this award,” shared Hill, “I have been in the Wentzville School District since the fifth grade and have had incredible teachers and mentors, especially FACS teachers. I am glad that I now get to call them my coworkers.”

Hill will receive her award at the MoEFCS Awards and Recognition Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at Ozark High School on July 28, 2021.