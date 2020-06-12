Historic Daniel Boone Home offers Father’s Day Grill Out on Saturday, June 20

Father’s Day is fast approaching and what better way to honor dad than with a momentous Father’s Day Grill Out from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20 at The Historic Daniel Boone Home in Defiance. There are two lunch sessions to choose from: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, participants will be issued a specific lunch time and will have the option to eat under The Grand Pavilion or on their own picnic blanket in the scenic park. A pre-packaged pulled pork sandwich and frosty root beer float top the menu. During each session, various frontier demonstrations, such as woodworking and black powder will take place throughout the historic village grounds. Everyone goes home with a souvenir glass mug and will receive a coupon for a half-price tour of the Boone Home for their next visit. The Historic Daniel Boone Home is located at 1868 Highway F in the Missouri Historic Wine Country and is on the National Register of Historic Places listings in St. Charles County, Missouri.

To keep participants safe during the event, the following social distancing guidelines will be observed at the park:

A maximum of 36 guests are allowed to eat under The Grand Pavilion at one time.

Restrooms and seating under The Grand Pavilion will be sanitized and cleaned after each use.

Demonstration areas will be outside so that guests can social distance.

No more than five guests at a time will be allowed inside village buildings.

Families must stay 6 feet from others while participating in the program.

The gift shop will be limited to two guests at a time.

Face coverings are encouraged.

Hand sanitizer will be available.

Admission is $8 per person; tickets are limited to 72 participants. Guests must pre-register online at https://bit.ly/GrillOutForDad or call the park at 636-798-2005 before June 15.