Heritage & Freedom Fest: O’Fallon celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade, festival, and fireworks

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest 2021 offers three nights of free concerts along with a carnival and midway, a parade, a free kids’ zone, and two nights of fireworks at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex on TR Hughes Boulevard.

Unlimited ride wristbands are available at the festival for $25 per day, per person. Individual ride tickets are $1.25. Most rides require three to six tickets.

Free parking is available all three nights, and free shuttle service is available July 3 and 4.

Schedule for Friday, July 2

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Carnival, midway and vendors. Hot air balloon glow and Corvette display.

5:30 p.m. – Remembering Our Fallen ceremony

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 135th Army Band

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – XPogo Stunt Team

Schedule for Saturday, July 3

9:30 – Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade (Parade starts at the corner of Main Street and Civic Park Drive, goes north on Main Street to Tom Ginnever Avenue, then goes east to TR Hughes Boulevard and the entrance of the festival grounds)

12 p.m. – Festival opens

2 p.m. – 135th Army Band

2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., XPogo Stunt Team

4 p.m. – Parade awards

4:30 p.m. – Jordan Suter

6 p.m. – Jared Hovis

7:30 p.m. – Alexandra Kay

9 p.m. – Dylan Scott

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks

11 p.m. – Festival closes

Schedule for Sunday, July 4

4 p.m. – Festival opens

4 p.m. – Dazed N Confused STL

5:30 p.m. – Hounds

6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – XPogo Stunt Team

7 p.m. – Apex Shrine

9 p.m. – Styx

10:15 p.m. Fireworks

11 p.m. Festival closes

For more information, check out the festival website.