Heartland Women’s Healthcare promotes mask use with fundraiser for The Women’s Center, Inc.

Heartland Women’s Healthcare, an Advantia Health practice, is raising funds for The Women’s Center, Inc. through the sale of bandana masks.

Masks can be purchased online and at select Heartland Women’s offices in Illinois and Missouri. Proceeds will be donated to The Women’s Center, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides domestic violence and sexual assault resources for women and children in the region.

“Masks and face coverings are an important tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.” Says Dr. Michael Schifano, Founder and President of Heartland Women’s Healthcare. “Our goal is to help fight the spread while supporting community organizations that have been impacted by the economic effects of this global pandemic. The Women’s Center provides valuable services to our region and now more than ever it is important to ensure the continuation of vital community resources.”

“I appreciate Heartland Women’s Health looking out for the general health and safety of our region while donating to The Women’s Center to keep survivors of domestic and sexual violence safe as well,” said John Pfeifer, Development Specialist with The Women’s Center.

Bandana masks are available at the following Heartland Women’s Healthcare office locations: Carbondale, Centralia, Marion, Mount Vernon, and Shiloh in Illinois and at Dellwood, Lake St. Louis, Poplar Bluff, and Wentzville in Missouri. They may also be purchased online at usaobgyn.com/masks.

A minimum donation of $2 is suggested per bandana mask. In-office sales are limited to cash-only, credit and debit card purchases can be made through the website.

Heartland Women’s Healthcare serves women with obstetrical and gynecological care at 16 offices across Illinois and Missouri as well as video-based telemedicine. To learn more about Heartland Women’s Healthcare, visit usaobgyn.com.