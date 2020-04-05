Heartland Women’s Healthcare offering ‘virtual’ visits by smartphone, tablet, or computer

Heartland Women’s Healthcare, an Advantia Health practice, has expanded patient access by launching video-based visits, also referred to as telemedicine visits, for new and established patients.

With 16 offices open throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri and the addition of telemedicine visits, local women now have more access than ever to obstetrical and gynecological care.

Introducing: Heartland Women’s Tele-Healthcare! The new advanced telemedicine clinic allows patients to receive care virtually using just a smartphone, tablet, or camera-equipped computer. Telehealth appointments are designed to be simple, secure, and personal. No account registration or software downloads are required. Same-day appointments are currently available and access hours will be broadened to meet demand.

Patients can choose a virtual visit as an alternative appointment for visits that do not require a physical exam, such as:

Common health concerns

Follow-up appointments

Reviewing lab and test results

Prescription refills

Medication questions

And much more…

In-office appointments are still available at all Heartland Women’s Healthcare locations. In order to minimize exposure risk, constant deep cleaning policies are in place and all patients are being screened prior to entering. Patients are encouraged to take advantage of telemedicine should they be unable to or feel uncomfortable coming into the clinics due to the current conditions. With telemedicine, we are offering extended hours, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most major insurance plans are currently waiving copays and deductible responsibilities for video and tele-based provider visits. Patients are encouraged to check with their insurance carrier for specific payment and coverage details for their respective insurance plans.

“It is our commitment to continue to serve our patients during this difficult time,” says Dr. Michael Schifano, President of Heartland Women’s Healthcare. “It is important to keep all aspects of your healthcare a priority, despite the unfamiliar and constantly changing circumstances we are facing. Heartland Women’s Tele-Healthcare is a testament of our dedication to providing safe and quality care for women of all ages and stages of life.”

To learn more about Heartland Women’s Tele-Healthcare, visit usaobgyn.com/telemedicine To schedule, contact the Patient Support Center (open daily) at 1-844-USAOBGYN (872-6249) or chat online at usaobgyn.com.