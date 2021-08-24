70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Wentzville » Hazelwood man killed in fiery RV crash in Wentzville
Hazelwood man killed in fiery RV crash in Wentzville

Aug. 24, 2021 3:59 PM Police & Fire, Wentzville 0

A 79-year-old man from Hazelwood was killed early Tuesday when the motor home he was driving crashed near an exit ramp on Highway 61 in Wentzville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth R. White was driving the 1997 Freightliner motor home northbound on Highway 61. At 6:55 a.m., the RV traveled off the west side of the roadway at the exit ramp to Route A, where it hit a rock bluff and caught fire.

White was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene. It is not known if he was wearing a safety device.

