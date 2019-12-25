Guided tour of Klondike Park offered on New Year’s Day

Plan now to ring in the new year enjoying the outdoors during a family-friendly New Year’s Day Hike at St. Charles County’s Klondike Park in Augusta.

Guests of all ages are invited to start the new year off right by participating in a 2-mile guided hike from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1 with Ranger Steve Tiemann at Klondike Park, located at 4600 Highway 94 South in Historic Missouri Wine Country.

Participants will meet at Shelter #2 to take a group hike from the Meeting Facility to the Strip Mine Trail where they’ll see spectacular views in the park! Klondike Park is 250 acres of scenic property with more than 4 miles of natural and paved trails for hiking and biking; a trail that connects to the historic Katy Trail; six rustic cabins that sleep up to eight guests; and 43 campsites with restrooms and a shower house nearby.

Once the site of an old silica sand quarry, white silica sand beaches surround the park’s large lake and a unique lookout bluff provides picturesque views of the Missouri River Valley below.

If there is inclement weather on the day of the event, please check the status of the program by calling the Parks Rainout Line at 636-707-0011 or check the app on the Parks Department’s website at stccparks.org.