Green Tree teacher named Missouri Elementary Art Education of the Year

Green Tree Elementary art teacher Pam Winter has been named the 2021 Elementary Art Educator of the Year by the Missouri Art Education Association (MAEA), an organization dedicated to keeping quality visual arts education in Missouri schools.

Winter has taught in the District since 2005 and has been the art teacher at Green Tree Elementary for 14 years. In 2016, she was named Green Tree’s Teacher of the Year. Last year, Winter received the Alpha Delta Kappa Missouri Excellence in Education Award, the South-Central Region’s Excellence in Education Award, and is now in the running for the International Excellence in Education award, which will be announced in July of this year. “I am honored and humbled to win this award,” shared Winter. “I work with so many amazing educators at Green Tree, within Wentzville School District, and across the state of Missouri who have shared ideas that continue to enrich the experiences of my students in the art room. I love facilitating creative experiences and adventures for my students at Green Tree.”

The Missouri Elementary Art Educator of the Year Award is presented annually to recognize the efforts of teachers who have contributed significantly to art education in Missouri. Key criteria for the award include commitment, activities involvement, honors and service, leadership roles and accomplishments, publications and/or exhibits, and outstanding teaching-related contributions and services.

“Pam is so deserving of this award.” shared WSD Lead Art Teacher Hester Menier. “She’s always looking for opportunities to make her classroom a place where students want to be, where they can learn about the value of visual art in their lives. In class, she focuses on student relationships and meeting the needs of students. She reaches out to members of the greater art education community to share her knowledge and offers a safe place for them to meet and discuss issues that concern them.”

Winter will be recognized at an Awards Ceremony at Tan-Tar-a resort in Osage Beach, Missouri on March 27, 2021.