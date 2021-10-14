Gov. Parson to speak, Lance Corporal Schmitz to be recognized at Veterans Day program Nov. 11

The St. Charles County Veterans Committee and the St. Charles City Veterans Commission will host their Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office Building/Historic Courthouse, 100 N. Third St., St. Charles. The event is free and open to the public.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will give the Keynote Address during the annual program, and remarks will be made by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. The family of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz, a U.S. Marine from Wentzville, Mo., who was killed in the August 2021 terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, will be present to receive a gift from the veterans.

District 3 County Councilman Mike Elam, who served in the U.S. Navy, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The program will include music by the St. Charles Municipal Band and the presentation of colors and wreath-laying ceremonies by members of local veterans organizations.

Attendees are asked to bring lawnchairs as seating is limited. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the adjacent St. Charles County Administration Building, 201 N. Second St., Room 115/116, St. Charles.

For more information, contact St. Charles County Veterans Committee members Tom Stephenson at 636-946-2038 or George Newell at 636-369-6506.