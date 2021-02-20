Go Fund Me accounts set up for victims of crash on Highway 79

Go Fund Me accounts have been set up for the victims of a Thursday morning crash on Highway 79.

44-year-old Roger Flerlage of Old Monroe was killed in the crash. A memorial fund has been set up in his name: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ n2g6f-rogers-memorial-fund

40-year-old Steve Fryer of Winfield sustained serious injuries in the crash. According to a relative who set up the Go Fund Me account, “Steve has a skull fracture, numerous broken ribs, both hips are broken, some broken bones in his spine, his right heel bone, along with numerous other bones in his foot. The doctor said he will need a minimum of 2 major surgeries for his hips and foot, possibly more. He has to see a neurologist for his skull fracture. Our brother-in-law is the primary provider for their family; our sister and their 4 kids will most certainly need some help during this challenging time.” Contributions can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ fe4wxw-fryer-family

READ MORE: Ice-covered roadway blamed for fatal crash on Highway 79