Gloria Ehll named 2019 Wentzville Citizen of the Year

At the Jan. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting, the City presented life-long Wentzville resident Gloria Ehll the 2019 Citizen of the Year award.

This award recognizes outstanding residents and business owners whose actions and accomplishments make life better for others. Gloria, who has been involved in the community for 45 years, has spent countless hours improving the lives of others through various organizations. Her involvement with Wentzville’s Parks and Recreation Board, Historical Society, Downtown Business Association, American Legion Auxiliary and the Immanuel Lutheran Church is a true testament to her dedication to the community.

She served as a Den Mother working with youth on projects and has been involved with the Special Olympics team. Gloria is also a member of the Volunteer Wentzville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary hosting fundraisers for volunteer firefighters.

Gloria’s leadership skills have benefited Wentzville time and time again. She currently serves as president of the Wentzville Parks and Recreation Board. Under her leadership, several new parks have been added and upgraded, including the addition of musical instruments at Jake’s Field of Dreams. She is also a former Wentzville Alderman.

Gloria currently serves as treasurer for the Wentzville Historical Society. She participates in the Historical Society’s local cemetery tours and shares stories about Wentzville’s earliest settlers. Additionally, she is working on standards and procedures certification through the American Association for State and Local History to assist in applying for grants.

As a board member at the Boone Center Inc., Gloria enriched the lives of adults with disabilities. Gloria loves Wentzville, a fact that is evident through her involvement with its various organizations and committees. The City has not only benefited from Gloria’s leadership, but also from her love of the community she calls home.