Get creative with herbs at the Heritage Museum Sat. August 1

Herbs do more than liven up the garden, they add color and flavor to the dinner table as well! Join experts from the St. Charles County Parks Department from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Heritage Museum to learn how herbs and edible flowers can be used to make fresh salads, zesty vinaigrettes and delicious pesto when mixed with vinegar and olive oil. Participants will make their own special, healthy blend to take home.

Guests of all ages can participate in this new program, “Getting Creative: Culinary Herbs,” at the museum, located at 1630 Heritage Landing in St. Peters. After learning about basil, rosemary, mint and thyme, as well as medicinal herbs, participants will receive a 16 ounce jar to infuse their own vinegar and olive oil with fresh and dried herbs. The herbs are grown at St. Charles County’s Educational Agriculture Area at Broemmelsiek Park and the herb garden at The Historic Daniel Boone Home. Participants should bring healthful varieties of oil and vinegar, such as olive oil and apple cider or red wine vinegar. Feel free to bring a jar of your own for an additional concoction. Samples of freshly made herb oils will be available for tasting during the event.

To keep guests safe, the program is limited to 15 participants only and the following health and safety measures will be implemented:

Those entering the museum must pass a temperature screening to participate.

Social distancing is required.

Participants will be limited to two per table.

The program will take place outside if the weather permits.

No one should enter the museum if they are ill.

Wearing face coverings is encouraged.

Washing hands or using hand sanitizer before, during and after leaving is encouraged.

The cost of this educational program is $5 per person and pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, visit https://bit.ly/2020CulinaryHerbs or call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535.