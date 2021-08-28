Gathering planned to honor Wentzville marine killed in Kabul

A gathering is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 28 to honor and remember Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, one of 13 American service members who were killed in a terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

Schmitz was a graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School.

A Facebook event posting says that anyone interested in participating should meet at the intersection of Wentzville Parkway and Pearce Boulevard. “Bring signage, flags, and your patriotism so we can honor our local hero,” the post said.

Also in Wentzville, several local bars and restaurants — Tommy Boy’s Bar & Grill, The 909 Public House, and Friendship Brewery — will be donating a portion of their sales this coming weekend, August 28-29, to the family of the fallen marine.

