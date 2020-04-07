Frontier Health & Rehabilitation reports 35 residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, St. Charles, have confirmed that, to date, 35 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, three have died from complictions. Additionally seven staff members have tested positive. A total of 15 residents showing COVID-19 symptoms have tested negative, and the results of 14 additional tests of residents are pending.

The facility has been working closely with Public Health to contain the virus since the first positive case was reported there on Monday, March 23. A special wing with private rooms is being used exclusively to house any residents who may have been exposed, and those with positive tests are being quarantined on site. Employees who test positive are quarantined at home.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” says Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. “All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines. Frontier is grateful for the outpouring of donations, volunteers and other support received from the community during this crisis.”

Citizens who make their home in residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, as well as those who receive their daily care in adult day care centers, are particularly vulnerable to this virus.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. People who visited the facility but do not have symptoms do not need to self-quarantine unless they notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID for more information.