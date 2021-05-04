Four years in a row, four Fort Zumwalt high schools among America’s best

For the fourth consecutive year, each of Fort Zumwalt School District’s four comprehensive high schools ranks among America’s Best High Schools according to US News & World Report.

Of the nearly 18,000 schools ranked, only the top 40 percent earned eligibility to display a U.S. News Best High Schools 2021 badge. U.S. News “Best” badges are widely recognized as symbols of excellence in U.S. education. The rankings are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News doesn’t collect data directly from high schools – all data comes directly from official third-party sources.

The national rankings for the four Fort Zumwalt high schools put them in the top 13 percent of high schools in the country. The Best High Schools list is also broken out by state and region. With nearly 800 public high schools in Missouri, US News ranks Fort Zumwalt West, South, North and East in the Top 30.