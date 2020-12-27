Four teens in custody after attempted robbery in Wentzville

This morning, December 26, at approximately 7:30 a.m. an attempted robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway.

A female victim noticed a group of four individuals while sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot. She was then approached by one of the subjects asking her for directions. That male subject then produced a firearm and demanded her vehicle.

The female victim produced her own firearm and refused to exit her vehicle, protecting herself and her property. Her actions caused the male subject with the firearm and the three other subjects to flee on foot. The female victim contacted the Wentzville Police Department via 911 to report the incident; she calmly provided further information to the dispatcher.

Officers quickly responded to the area and apprehended two male subjects of the four involved in this incident. Two more subjects were quickly apprehended in the area minutes later. All four subjects were safely taken into custody without incident to them or the officers. One firearm was recovered from one of the juveniles when he was taken into custody. Three of the subjects were juveniles 15, 15 and 11 with one subject being a 17 year old adult.

The three juveniles were transported to the St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center and held with the following pending charges:

The 15-year-old with the firearm was charged with Attempted Robbery 1st, armed Criminal Action, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

The 11-year-old and the 15-year-old were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

The 17-year-old adult was transported to the Wentzville Police Department and held pending charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

Chief West would like to remind all residents to remain vigilant, if you “See Something Say Something” and report suspicious or criminal activity to the Wentzville Police Department non-emergency phone number at (636) 327-5105 or call 911.

Be safe.