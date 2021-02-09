Four Fort Zumwalt school yearbooks receive national recognition

Balfour has again recognized yearbook teams and their sponsors from multiple Fort Zumwalt schools for their work creating keepsakes that capture the school year.

This year, three high school yearbooks and one middle school yearbook were named Featured National Sample, reserved for the top tier of books Balfour publishes from across the country.

Congratulations to The Predator staff, Loran Marquez sponsor, at West High. For the seventh consecutive year the staff has created a Featured National Sample. Also named Featured National Sample:

The South High Southpaw staff, sponsored by Jamie Demeter

The North High Pantherama staff, sponsored by Stacie Wulfert and

The Wildcat Yearbook staff at West Middle, sponsored by Mary McGillycuddy

Each of the books will be used at Balfour training workshops across the country as examples of outstanding student work.