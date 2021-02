Four Associate Circuit Judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of St. Charles County have announced they will retire at the end of their terms:

Judge Terry Cundiff, Division 6

Judge Elizabeth Swann, Division 9

Judge Norman Steimel, Division 10

Judge Philip Ohlms, Division 11

The four judges will retire when their terms expire December 31, 2022. Elections for their positions will take place in 2022, dates to be determined and announced.